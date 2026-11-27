Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor dies at 65

LONDON

Andy Taylor has died after a long battle with prostate cancer. (AP File Photo)

Andy Taylor, the former guitarist with new wave pop group Duran Duran, has died after a “long and courageous battle with prostate cancer,” the band and his family said on Instagram late on Nov. 25. He was 65.



“Andy passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on Nov. 23,” they said in a joint statement.



Taylor’s rock- and funk-inspired riffs drove the British band’s dance floor hits such as “Girls on Film” and “Rio,” helping it to define the sound of the 1980s.



Frontman Simon Le Bon was the face of the band, but Taylor’s jangling, syncopated guitar lines helped forge its distinctive sound, fusing punk rock and dance influences to make it one of the leaders of the U.K. “New Romantic” movement. The band enjoyed huge success in the 1980s, with their popularity in the United States compared to Beatlemania.



They have sold more than 100 million records, had 30 top 40 singles in their native U.K. and 21 top 40 hits in the U.S. charts. Best known for timeless hits such as “Rio” and “Hungry Like the Wolf,” the band were also one of the first to harness the advent of the music video, to burnish a sophisticated and seductive image.



Taylor joined Duran Duran in 1980, traveling from Tyneside to the band’s base in Birmingham, central England, in response to an advert in a music magazine.



The group released its debut album a year later, with first single “Planet Earth” peaking at number 12.