Central Bank suspends one-week repo auctions

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s Central Bank announced on Nov. 26 that it would temporarily suspend one-week repo auctions and increase payments on banks’ required reserves for Turkish lira deposits.

The suspension covers auctions conducted under the bank’s open market operations. It gave no date for their resumption.

The auctions provide banks with lira funding at the policy rate, currently 36 percent. Their suspension could increase funding costs if banks turn to the Central Bank’s overnight lending facility, which charges 39 percent.

In a separate statement, the bank said interest or compensation payments on required reserves held against lira deposits would rise to 90 percent of its weighted average funding cost, from 86 percent.

The bank said the adjustment aimed to support macrofinancial stability and the transmission of monetary policy.