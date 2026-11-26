Some brands skip Black Friday to protect margins

LONDON

Some brands are skipping Black Friday promotions to protect profit margins and avoid a cycle of discounts that can leave shoppers reluctant to pay full price.

Italian fashion label Pinko is sitting out the event for the first time in markets including Italy, Spain and Germany.

Chairman Pietro Negra told Reuters it would forgo about 2 million euros in revenue, but the proportional impact on profitability would be much smaller.

Negra warned of repeated private sales and other promotions that keep brands discounting beyond Black Friday.

“That’s not the kind of relationship we want with customers,” he said.

Simon-Kucher consultant Shikha Jain said years of inflation had made shoppers more skeptical of advertised savings. Opting out could build trust, but also risk losing sales to competitors.

British outerwear maker Buffalo Systems said it avoided the event as a small company manufacturing in Britain.

Skincare brand The Ordinary will suspend store and online sales on Nov. 27 and hold blood donation events in New York and Toronto.

U.S. outdoor retailer REI is giving staff a paid day off, while continuing to accept online orders.

British beauty brand UpCircle, which uses food industry byproducts in its products, is offering 25 percent off despite concerns about overconsumption.

Founder Anna Brightman said Black Friday conflicted with its anti-waste values, but discounts helped attract first-time buyers in a crowded market.

The three weeks around the event account for 20 percent of UpCircle’s annual online sales, she said.