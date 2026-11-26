US airlines face higher costs under Brazil jet tariff plan

WASHINGTON

U.S. airlines face higher costs for new regional jets under a proposed 10 percent tariff on Brazilian aircraft, with no domestically made alternative, analysts said.



The U.S. Trade Representative’s office (USTR) announced the proposal on Nov. 25, seeking to remove an exemption for finished aircraft from Brazil. The duty has yet to be approved.



American Airlines, SkyWest and Republic Airways had about 160 firm orders for Embraer E175 jets outstanding at the end of the third quarter, according to company filings. American’s filing listed 66 aircraft, with five due by the end of 2026 and another 14 in 2027.



“There is no U.S. competitor to Embraer jetliners,” Richard Aboulafia, managing director of AeroDynamic Advisory, told Reuters.



Airlines for America urged Washington to retain zero tariffs on aircraft and parts, citing a $93 billion U.S. trade surplus from aviation exports. The industry group said “now is not the time to increase costs on aircraft.”



Carriers are already contending with higher jet fuel prices linked to the Iran war.



Embraer also defended tariff-free aerospace trade, saying it had $3.5 billion in assets and more than 2,500 employees in the United States.



Aboulafia said he did not expect the administration to impose the tariff, pointing in part to Embraer’s factories in Florida.



U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the proposal was intended to increase pressure on Brazil to change trade practices Washington considers harmful to American businesses.



Brazil’s government rejected the proposal as unacceptable during ongoing negotiations. It said it would continue seeking an agreement while keeping open the possibility of retaliatory measures.



The scope of the aircraft duty also remains uncertain. Embraer’s Praetor business jets are flown to its Florida factory without paint or interiors and completed there. Although USTR referred to finished aircraft, the listed tariff codes do not distinguish between completed and unfinished planes.



JPMorgan analysts said they did not expect the duty to cover the Praetor. UBS took the opposite view, noting that the United States accounts for 65 percent of deliveries of the jet.



Separately, USTR proposed tariffs on goods from 14 economies, including China, the European Union and Japan, following investigations into alleged excess manufacturing capacity. Those proposals are also subject to consultation.



For the Brazil proposal, written comments are due by Dec. 30, with a public hearing scheduled for Jan. 14, 2027.