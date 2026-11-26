Ministry seeks new autopsy in April school shooting

KAHRAMANMARAŞ

Türkiye’s Education Ministry has requested a new autopsy and expanded toxicology tests on the student who carried out an April 15 school shooting in the southern province of Kahramanmaraş.

In a four-page petition to the court, the ministry sought new tests on blood, tissue and eye fluid samples from İsa Aras Mersinli, who died at the scene after killing a teacher and nine students at Ayser Çalık Middle School.

Forensic reports dated April 21 and 27 found no alcohol or other substances covered by the initial screening. The ministry argued the tests could miss newer psychoactive drugs.

Citing security footage and witness accounts, the petition said Mersinli behaved “like a mechanical robot” during the attack. It raised the possibility that someone had given him drugs against his will and sought testing in Istanbul for substances including synthetic cannabinoids and fentanyl.

The ministry sought copies of the school security footage and autopsy video, along with a review of Mersinli’s phone records and contacts before the attack.

His father, Uğur Mersinli, faces charges of killing and injuring with probable intent and violating firearms law. His mother, Peyman Pınar Mersinli, faces charges of causing deaths and injuries through conscious negligence. Both remain in custody, and the next hearing is set for Dec. 4.