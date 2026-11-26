Ministry approves probe into former regulator over fund scandal

ANKARA

This file photo shows former Turkish banking regulator Şahap Kavcıoğlu.

The Treasury and Finance Ministry on Nov. 26 authorized an investigation into the former banking regulator Şahap Kavcıoğlu over a multimillion-dollar investment fund scandal.

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek authorized the probe into Kavcıoğlu, who stepped down this month as head of the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK), after a preliminary review by the ministry’s inspection board,

The investigation centers on allegations that investment funds were used to artificially inflate the prices of certain shares, allowing investors with advance knowledge of the scheme to reap substantial profits.

The scandal, which erupted in September, has implicated hundreds of suspects, including several senior officials. The crisis has impacted the savings of nearly half a million investors.

Among them are two former deputy chairs of the governing Justice and Development Party (AKP), a deputy finance minister, two deputy heads of the Capital Markets Board (SPK) and a general manager of the Turkish stock exchange.

Justice Minister Akın Gürlek has said the fund crisis is driven by an “extensive criminal network” involving market manipulation, bribery, and senior financial bureaucrats.

On Nov. 24, senior AKP official Hayati Yazıcı resigned after allegations surfaced linking his son to the fund scandal.

He was the second senior AKP figure to step down after Fatma Betül Sayan Kaya, who was placed under house arrest on Nov. 24 after 19 days in detention.

Both served as deputy chairs of the AKP and previously held cabinet positions.