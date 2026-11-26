Istanbul fish sandwich earns geographical indication

ISTANBUL

Performers reenact a 19th-century fish stall inspection at a ceremony in Istanbul’s Eminönü Square.

Istanbul’s “Eminönü balık ekmek” (fish sandwich) has received geographical indication status following an application by the Istanbul Commodity Exchange to preserve its traditional preparation and presentation.

The Turkish Patent and Trademark Office registered the dish. A ceremony in Eminönü Square featured a reenactment of 19th-century fish stall inspections. Istanbul Governor Davut Gül, Fatih Mayor Ergün Turan and the exchange’s chairman, Ali Kopuz, presented certificates to three businesses. They posed for a group photo, served sandwiches to locals and tourists and visited the certified vendors.

Gül said Istanbul’s cultural values should be known to future generations. Defining ingredients and cooking methods would help preserve the tradition, he said.

“Setting a standard is important, but maintaining and following it is even more important,” he said. He thanked the exchange, Fatih Municipality and vendors for their work and said he hoped standards would be maintained to satisfy residents and visitors.

Turan said registering local specialties would help preserve cultural values and build distinct brands within Istanbul. He thanked the exchange for its support in securing registration and promoting the city’s cultural assets.

Kopuz said authentic, high-quality street food could increase tourism revenue and the city’s brand value. “We scanned archival records and listened to veteran masters,” he said. “We recorded all the criteria, from the fish species and cooking technique to the bread and presentation.”

Rooted in the 19th century, the tradition started aboard fishing vessels pulling into the Golden Horn, Kopuz noted. Before long, it had become one of the historic peninsula’s defining culinary staples.

Geographical indications identify products whose quality, reputation or other characteristics are linked to their place of origin. Türkiye’s registration system covers foods as well as agricultural products and handicrafts.