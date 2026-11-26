Several Turkish celebrities detained in new drug investigation

ISTANBUL

Actor Özcan Deniz arrives at court to give a statement.

Turkish singer and actor Özcan Deniz, actresses Deniz Çakır and Burcu Özberk and director Cem Karcı were among 24 people detained on Nov. 24 as part of a new drug investigation targeting celebrities in Istanbul.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office issued detention warrants for 35 suspects in an investigation conducted by its Organized Crime, Narcotics and Economic Crimes Investigation Bureau. Authorities said 24 of the suspects had been taken into custody.

The investigation reportedly drew on suspects’ statements, witness testimonies, forensic examination reports on seized mobile phones and other digital materials, as well as accounts provided by confidential witnesses.

The prosecutor’s office said the warrants were issued following suspicions that narcotics had been used or possessed. It added that the investigation was continuing in all its aspects.

Those detained in drug operations are typically first taken to hospital for medical examinations before being transferred to the Forensic Medicine Institute to provide samples for drug testing. They are subsequently brought to the courthouse to give statements to prosecutors, who decide whether to release them or refer them to a court.

The latest operation is part of a wider investigation into alleged drug use among well-known figures that began on Oct. 8, 2025. Since then, musicians, managers, businesspeople and other public figures have been questioned and asked to provide blood and hair samples for testing.

Several prominent figures have also been arrested as part of the investigation, which has involved multiple operations targeting people in the entertainment and business sectors.