‘Century of Türkiye’ will be crowned by anti-terror bid: Erdoğan

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan speaks at the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women Program. (AA Photo)

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to achieving a “terror-free Türkiye,” describing the initiative as the cornerstone of the broader “Century of Türkiye” vision.

“We want to crown the Century of Türkiye first with a terror-free Türkiye, and then with a terror-free region,” Erdoğan said at an event marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on Nov. 25.

Erdoğan’s statement came as Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş officially invited the political parties represented at the parliament to join a monitoring committee tasked to oversee the implementation of the “terror-free Türkiye” project.

Erdoğan described the move as an important development amid news that PKK continues to evacuate from shelters in northern Iraq. The “terror-free Türkiye” bid stipulates the disarmament and dissolution of PKK, which has been pursuing an armed conflict against Türkiye since 1980s.

“Our security and intelligence agencies are performing their duties of identification, monitoring and confirmation [of the disarmament] with utmost sensitivity. We are taking every step within the framework of the law, with resolve and institutional seriousness,” Erdoğan said.

The government and the People’s Alliance are acting with utmost precision and sensitivity in order to avoid provocations, the president stressed, saying “Our goal is the strengthening of peace, brotherhood, security and development.”

Repeating the need for broader consensus in successfully running the project, Erdoğan indirectly criticized the main opposition New Party for rejecting to join the parliamentary commission.

“Nobody has the right to block the process with internal party power struggles,” he said, accusing some oppositional political parties of nixing the government’s efforts in reference to the New Party.

“A historic window of opportunity has opened before Türkiye to permanently resolve a 40-year-old problem. As the People’s Alliance, we will not allow this opportunity to be wasted or sacrificed to personal whims,” he added.

Separately, Erdoğan emphasized that violence against women and children cannot be tolerated under any condition, pledging continued concrete measures to combat femicide across the country.

“We always stand by women, not just in the fight against violence, but in every other sphere as well,” he stated.