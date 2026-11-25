Erdoğan names 41 new governors, recalls 14

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan appointed new governors to 41 of Türkiye’s 81 provinces and reassigned 14 governors to the Interior Ministry under a decree published in the Official Gazette on Nov. 25.

The changes included the Aegean province of İzmir, the southern province of Hatay and the Central Anatolian province of Kayseri. Governors also changed in the southeastern provinces of Gaziantep, Şanlıurfa and Mardin.

Among those recalled to the ministry were the governors of the eastern province of Kars, the northwestern province of Çanakkale and the Aegean province of Muğla. The governors of Sakarya and Bolu in the country’s northwest, along with Sivas in Central Anatolia, were also reassigned to the ministry.

The decree transferred serving governors between provinces and appointed ministry officials, chief civil inspectors, a deputy governor and a district governor to provincial posts.

Presidential decision No. 2026/398 authorized the reshuffle. Governors represent the president in Türkiye’s provinces.