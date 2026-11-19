Anti-terror panel to launch soon, Kurtulmuş says amid mixed reactions

ANKARA

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş spoke to the press at the entrance to the Assembly building. (AA Photo)

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş on Nov. 19 said a monitoring commission for what the government calls the “terror-free Türkiye” initiative would begin operating soon, despite opposition criticism and uncertainty over its composition.

At a news conference in parliament, Kurtulmuş said the number of members had not yet been determined but stressed that the body would not need to be large.

“We do not need a very broad commission,” he said, adding that it would have fewer members than a previous 50-member parliamentary panel established for a similar purpose.

Kurtulmuş’s latest round of talks with political parties ended on Nov. 18 with a meeting with opposition leader Özgür Özel.

Özel told reporters after the meeting that his New Party would not appoint members because the government had “failed to deliver on its promises of democratization.”

He cited the appointment of government trustees to opposition-leaning television channels and the failure to implement rulings by Türkiye’s Constitutional Court and the European Court of Human Rights.

“An opposition that has been elected, won elections, has tens of thousands of people following it in the streets and fills squares with millions will not lend legitimacy to your ground,” Özel said.

“From now on, nobody should make calculations based on us. Everyone should think carefully and make their calculations based on our presence or absence.”

Kurtulmuş, however, said he had not received a definitive response from Özel, adding that he would wait for an official notification.

The proposed commission is expected to oversee the implementation of legislation related to the initiative, monitor PKK’s disarmament and dissolution and prepare additional legal arrangements if necessary.

Kurtulmuş described its main task as ensuring cooperation between the executive and legislative branches and following developments in the process on behalf of parliament.

On Nov. 17, Kurtulmuş met with İYİ (Good) Party leader Müsavat Dervişoğlu, whose party has opposed the initiative from the outset and is also set to stay out of the commission.

Kurtulmuş had previously held talks with representatives of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), the New Path bloc, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) as part of his efforts to build political support for the commission.