ADB to support Türkiye’s industrial decarbonization with financing

ANTALYA

The southern Turkish province of Antalya is hosting thousands of participants from around the world for the U.N. climate summit. (AA Photo)

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will extend financial support to accelerate industrial decarbonization in Türkiye as the nation advances its broader green transition, according to the bank’s country director for Türkiye.

Keiju Mitsuhashi told state-run Anadolu Agency at the COP31 climate summit in the Mediterranean province of Antalya that increasing renewable energy investment and power generation capacity, as well as decarbonizing energy-intensive industries, are among Türkiye’s key priorities.

Initiatives such as the Türkiye Industrial Decarbonization Investment Platform make an important contribution to the country’s green transition and its fight against climate change, Mitsuhashi said.

The ADB is part of the platform alongside the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the World Bank.

“These platforms provide a foundation where we can bring together different stakeholders and financiers to pursue a more comprehensive, nationwide approach,” he said. “The platform approach is therefore a very important initiative undertaken by Türkiye.”

Highlighting the country’s green transition priorities, Mitsuhashi stressed the need to increase investment in renewable energy and expand electricity generation capacity.

He said industrial decarbonization was equally important, given the size of Türkiye’s manufacturing sector.

“Türkiye has a large manufacturing sector encompassing industries such as steel, aluminum and fertilizers,” Mitsuhashi said. “These energy-intensive industries need to undergo decarbonization, and financing is required to make that happen. This is precisely where we come in.”

Access to finance is one of the main challenges facing developing countries in their efforts to combat climate change, he said, adding that the ADB offers financing opportunities for both the public and private sectors.

The bank works closely with commercial and state-owned banks in Türkiye, enabling it to channel financing to small and medium-sized enterprises and other stakeholders across the country, Mitsuhashi said.

He added that Türkiye’s hosting of COP31 offered significant opportunities for international cooperation by bringing together regional and global leaders.

Türkiye has succeeded in bringing different countries together on a common platform, Mitsuhashi said, stressing that climate challenges should be addressed not only at the national level but also through cooperation with neighboring countries.

He said initiatives launched during COP31 could develop into effective platforms for tackling climate change.

“I believe Türkiye can now be seen as a hub for climate initiatives,” Mitsuhashi said. “We have entered a period in which climate action plans must be put into practice. We are ready to bring financing, expertise and our cooperation network across Asia to Türkiye.”