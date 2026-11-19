Mideast nations ramp up efforts to avert all-out war in Iran

TEHRAN

People cross a street near a billboard on the facade of a building depicting the Strait of Hormuz, with a caption in Persian reading 'Forever in Iran’s Hand', at Vanak Square in Tehran. (AFP Photo)

American allies in the Middle East have accelerated efforts to prevent a resumption of all-out war as pressure grows from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the Trump administration to launch a joint air campaign on Iran, regional officials said on Nov. 19.

Government and security officials from the Persian Gulf countries, as well as Pakistan and Türkiye, have engaged in concerted diplomacy, including phone calls with senior U.S. officials, in a bid to avert renewed war in the region.

The campaign came as Iran widened its attacks on its Gulf neighbors on Nov. 18, targeting a U.S. air base in Kuwait and launching several attacks on Bahrain in what appeared to be retaliation for an American strike the day before. It had been about two months since Tehran had ordered such attacks targeting U.S. facilities in Bahrain, which hosts the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet.

The goal of the diplomatic push is to counter Netanyahu’s efforts for the U.S. to restart the war or allow Israel to launch airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities and missile capabilities, the officials said.

American allies in the region have been concerned that a recent visit to the U.S. by Israel’s Mossad chief, Roman Gofman, would tilt President Donald Trump’s thinking in favor of restarting the war, they said.

Gofman, who is close to Netanyahu, met with CIA Director John Ratcliffe in Washington before traveling to Miami for a meeting with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, according to two of the regional officials.

Axios and New York Times on Nov. 19 reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Washington to join Israel in a limited air campaign lasting four to seven days against the Islamic Republic.

Gofman’s trip to the U.S. came after Qatar’s prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, met with Trump at the White House last week in a bid to bring the U.S. and Iran back to the negotiating table.

The Mossad chief’s visit to the U.S. was routine and covered a wide range of topics with Ratcliffe, including Iran and the military aid question.

A U.S. official says the Trump administration’s campaign of economic pressure on Iran has been effective to the point that Trump does not need to restart major combat operations. That official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, says the U.S. is in close contact with its Gulf allies and has options to ensure Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon.