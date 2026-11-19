Iraq to replace security force in armed group’s stronghold after oil smuggling probe

BAGHDAD

Iraqi security forces stand guard during a rally celebrating the withdrawal of forces of the U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State from Iraq in Baghdad on September 30, 2026. (AFP via Getty Images)

Iraq’s Higher Committee for Security Sector Reform has decided to replace the security force controlling Jurf al-Nasr in central Babil province and assign the Energy Police to protect an oil pipeline, according to the prime minister’s office.

The committee decided at its first meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi in his capacity as commander-in-chief of the armed forces. The office said al-Zaidi would designate the replacement force.

Jurf al-Nasr, formerly known as Jurf al-Sakhar, lies in northern Babil province.

Armed factions, notably Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah, maintain influence in the area.

The committee also referred the findings of a government investigation into violations involving the pipeline to the judiciary for legal action.

The committee approved plans submitted by security and intelligence agencies to bolster stability and bring all weapons under state control. It said it would meet regularly to oversee the reforms and strengthen accountability and transparency.

The decisions came four days after al-Zaidi announced the removal of nine security and administrative officials, including Babil’s police chief and the provincial commander of the Popular Mobilization

Forces. He also referred people implicated in oil smuggling in Jurf al-Nasr to the judiciary.

Sabah al-Numan, spokesperson for the commander-in-chief, said last week that a government inquiry corroborated intelligence reports of oil smuggling in the area and found oil refineries and instances of tampering. The officials removed included personnel from the police, intelligence and national security services, the Popular Mobilization Forces, the Energy Police and the Oil Pipelines Company.