Pacific island nations declare El Nino drought crisis

SYDNEY

Caltrans employees work to unclog drains in floodwater near the 101 freeway on November 18, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Getty Images via AFP)

Fiji and Tonga have declared that severe droughts fueled by the El Nino weather phenomenon are reaching crisis levels in the South Pacific.



Drought in the region is strongly linked to the El Nino pattern, which dries up the rains that typically keep tropical islands lush and green.



El Nino warms surface temperatures in parts of the Pacific Ocean, bringing worldwide changes in wind, heat and rain.



The current El Nino is expected to become one of the most powerful on record, experts have warned.



“The ongoing El Nino drought has reached crisis thresholds,” the Fiji government said, declaring a nationwide disaster.



“Families across Fiji are concerned about the availability of water and the impacts of prolonged dry conditions on their daily lives,” Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said on Nov. 18.



“Farmers are worried about their crops and livestock. These concerns are real.”



Under the emergency measures, the Fiji government has the power to ration water, force evacuations and reallocate public funds to disaster assistance.



Water sources across much of the country have dropped to worrying levels, local media reported, with scores of trucks dispatched to resupply parched villages.



Tonga has, meanwhile, declared a 27-day state of emergency as a prolonged drought causes water shortages across the country.



Acting Prime Minister Viliami Latu said the declaration would help emergency services coordinate and deliver drought assistance.



“Recent reports have shown the devastating impacts on people, water resources, agriculture and livestock, with potential consequences for the health of people across Tonga,” he said, according to local media.