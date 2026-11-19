Anthropic began trading after biggest IPO

OAKLAND

Pages from the Anthropic website and the company's logos are displayed on a computer screen in New York on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP File Photo)

Anthropic began trading on the Nasdaq on Nov. 19 after pricing its IPO at $83 per share, valuing the artificial intelligence giant at $1.5 trillion and surpassing SpaceX as the largest initial public offering on record.

The higher-than-anticipated pricing signals broad investor enthusiasm for AI stocks even amid some market uncertainty stemming from the ouster of Nvidia's CEO and worries about an AI bubble. But the bigger test will be how Anthropic fares on the stock market.

Anthropic said the offering consists of 980 million shares, roughly 956 million sold by the company and the rest by selling stockholders. Proceeds totaling $81 billion put Anthropic's IPOahead of

SpaceX, which raised about $75 billion in June.

The San Francisco-based maker of the Claude AI tool had earlier set a price range of $70 to $78 per share.

Anthropic decided to barrel ahead with the IPO despite jitters among some investors over market volatility, a potential regulatory crackdown by a Democratic-led Congress next year and growing anti-AI sentiment among the public.

“This is strong appetite for this major AI IPO in Anthropic, and it’s a big win for the tech sector after a white-knuckle time with Nvidia. The pricing shows strong demand among investors,” said Dan Ives, partner and senior managing director at Yorkville Ives & Co.

The company’s rival, OpenAI, is not planning to go public until next year.