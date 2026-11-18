Türkiye’s unemployment rate up to 8.1 percent in third quarter

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s unemployment rate rose 0.1 percentage point to 8.1 percent in the third quarter of 2026, according to official data.

The number of unemployed people increased by 46,000 from the previous quarter to 2.87 million, the Household Labor Force Survey showed on Nov. 18.

The rate was 6.8 percent for men and 10.7 percent for women.

Meanwhile, the number of employed people fell by 62,000 to 32.43 million.

The employment rate declined 0.3 percentage points to 48.3 percent. It stood at 65.7 percent for men and 31.4 percent for women.

The labor force decreased by 17,000 to 35.30 million and the labor force participation rate fell 0.2 percentage points to 52.6 percent. Participation was 70.5 percent for men and 35.1 percent for women.

Among people aged 15 to 24, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate edged up 0.1 percentage point to 14.1 percent. It was 10.4 percent for men and 21.3 percent for women.

Employment in agriculture decreased by 58,000 and industry by 133,000 compared with the previous quarter. Construction employment rose by 9,000, while services added 120,000 jobs.

Services accounted for 60.3 percent of employment, followed by industry at 19.3 percent, agriculture at 13.6 percent and construction at 6.8 percent.