UK inflation climbs to 3.6 percent in October

LONDON

People walk across London bridge backdropped by the Shard skyscraper in central London on November 12, 2026. (AFP File Photo)

Britain’s annual inflation rate rose to 3.6 percent in October, official data showed Nov. 18, as the Middle East conflict drove up the cost of motor fuels.



The Consumer Prices Index increased from 3.5 percent in September, the Office for National Statistics said. The October reading matched analysts’ consensus forecast.



“Inflation rose slightly in October, with fuel prices once again a major contributor to the increase in the annual rate,” ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said in a statement.



“Annual costs of both raw materials and goods leaving factories continue to climb, driven by higher crude oil and petrol prices, respectively,” he added.



The average diesel price at U.K. pumps reached a record high in October, surpassing the level seen in the wake of Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.



“The conflict in the Middle East and Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine have pushed up costs around the world,” the Labour government’s chief secretary to the Treasury, Emma Reynolds, said in response to Nov. 18's data.



In a bid to combat rising inflation, the Bank of England raised its benchmark interest rate this month for the first time in more than three years.



Alongside the increase, the central bank warned that inflation risked hitting 6.2 percent in the third quarter of next year, in a worst case scenario of oil prices soaring far beyond $100 a barrel because of the Middle East conflict.



The bank tightened borrowing costs by a quarter point to 4.0 percent in early November, catching up with the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank in lifting rates since the start of the Middle East conflict.