Amazon to invest $7 billion in renewable projects in India

NEW DELHI

An Amazon company logo marks the facade of a building, March 18, 2022, in Schoenefeld near Berlin. (AP File Photo)

Amazon said it will invest $7 billion in India’s clean energy projects by 2030 as it steps up efforts to cut the carbon footprint of electricity powering its operations.

The announcement comes as India targets 500 gigawatts of clean energy capacity by the end of the decade, a goal the government estimates will require around $220 billion in investment.

Amazon said the planned spending would help reduce the “carbon intensity of electricity powering its operations” in the world’s most populous nation.

The pledge comes on top of $4 billion in renewable energy investments Amazon has already pledged in India, making it one of the country’s leading corporate purchasers of carbon-free electricity, the firm said in a statement.

The e-commerce giant also announced four new wind and solar projects, with a combined capacity of 934 megawatts, under its existing investment program.

India has accelerated its shift towards cleaner energy over the past decade, although coal and oil remain central to its energy mix.

More than 54 percent of the country’s installed electricity generation capacity now comes from non-fossil fuel sources, including solar, wind and hydropower.

For Amazon, the investment also forms part of a broader effort to decarbonise the electricity supply supporting its global operations, including its data centers and other facilities.