Iraq restarts original oil pipeline to Türkiye after 12 years

BAGHDAD

Iraq resumed pumping crude through its original pipeline to Türkiye on Nov. 17 after a 12-year shutdown, starting at 120,000 barrels per day, the Oil Ministry said.

Oil Minister Basim Mohammed Khudair said flows would gradually increase to 500,000 bpd, without giving a timeline.

The restart followed the completion of maintenance, rehabilitation and technical and operational tests.

Hours later, the Cabinet approved a recommendation on rehabilitating the pipeline during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi in Najaf, according to his office.

The recommendation came from the Ministerial Council for the Economy.

The Cabinet statement did not specify the work it covered.

The original Iraqi line, linking the Kirkuk oilfields to the Turkish border and onward to the Mediterranean port of Ceyhan, had been out of service since 2014 following militant attacks, including by ISIL.

Its restoration provides an alternative to the pipeline through Iraq’s Kurdish region, which connects to the same export network serving Ceyhan.

The restart also gives Baghdad additional export capacity that bypasses the Strait of Hormuz, helping reduce its reliance on southern terminals.

In August, Türkiye’s state pipeline operator BOTAŞ and Iraq’s state oil companies signed a one-year transport agreement allocating 750,000 bpd of capacity in the Turkish pipeline system to the Iraqi companies.

The arrangement was intended to maintain oil flows while the two countries negotiated a broader, long-term agreement.