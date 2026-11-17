Türk Telekom carries 380 TB of data during COP31’s first week

ANTALYA

Türk Telekom CEO Ebubekir Şahin.

Türk Telekom carried more than 380 terabytes of data during the first week of the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, the company said in a statement.

Türk Telekom, COP31’s Global Digital Transformation and Technology Supporter, said it was providing the summit’s communications infrastructure through its fixed and mobile networks.

The infrastructure installed at the summit venue includes 1.3 million metres of fibre cabling, 400 gigabytes of connectivity capacity and 18 mobile base stations.

Türk Telekom said 250 TB of data was carried over its fixed network and 130 TB over its mobile network during the first week, with services operating without interruption.

The company also said 27,794 devices were connected simultaneously in the Blue Zone, where events related to the U.N. Leaders’ Summit were held. It described the figure as higher than at any previous COP summit.

Türk Telekom CEO Ebubekir Şahin said the company’s integrated system brought together its fiber and mobile networks, next-generation connectivity technologies, data center capacity, and network and cybersecurity operations.

“It gives the summit the capacity, speed and security it needs,” Şahin said.

Şahin said the first-week figures demonstrated the results of Türk Telekom’s technology investments, infrastructure and operational capabilities.