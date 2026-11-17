Türkiye aims to develop green infrastructure to ‘use AI in most environmentally friendly way’

ISTANBUL

Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır speaks during the COP31 climate summit in Antalya on Nov. 17, 2026. (DHA Photo)

Türkiye aims to become a global leader in environmentally sustainable artificial intelligence (AI) by expanding its renewable energy infrastructure to meet the technology’s growing electricity demands and “use AI in the most environmentally friendly way.”

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, speaking on the sidelines of COP31 in Antalya, said nations need to prioritize powering their digital infrastructure through renewable energy, which accounts for 62 percent of Türkiye’s total installed electricity generation capacity.

“We have a capacity of 43 gigawatts in solar and wind power; we will increase this to 175 gigawatts by 2040,” he said. “We also aim to establish an energy storage capacity of 140 gigawatt-hours.”

The ministry is also launching acceleration programs to support green technology startups and foster the development of locally developed climate solutions.

“Türkiye is developing and succeeding in the green transition with its homegrown technology,” Kacır said.

The official said global financing secured during the COP31 summit would accelerate Türkiye’s digital and green transformation plans, strengthening the country’s position among developing nations.

“Türkiye will be among the leaders in developing and using AI in the most environmentally-friendly way,” he said.

“Our digital and green transformation goals are in line with our National Technology Initiative; all of these efforts will enable our nation to achieve the goals of the ‘Century of Türkiye’ program,” he added.