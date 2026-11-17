Mongolian president announces resignation: statement

ULAANBAATAR

Mongolia's President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh bows at a press conference as he announces his resignation at the State Palace in Ulaanbaatar on November 17, 2026. (AFP Photo)

President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa said on Nov. 17 that he will resign after another politician from the ruling Mongolian People’s Party accused him of benefiting financially from a government railway project seven years ago, when he served as prime minister.



The announcement came after Nyambaatar Khishgee, the former mayor of Ulaanbaatar, the country’s capital, on Nov. 14 accused Khurelsukh of receiving 25 million dollars in connection with the Tavantolgoi-Gashuunsukhait railway project. The former mayor belongs to a different faction of the same party as the president.



Following the accusations, the opposition Democratic Party then called for Khurelsukh to resign.



Khurelsukh rejected accusations of wrongdoing and said in an address to the nation on Nov. 17 that he had faced sustained attacks on his reputation for more than a month, even as he said he would resign.



“I have never stolen from my people or my state,” he said. “I will hand over my duties as president and become an ordinary citizen.”



He said he would cooperate with investigators.



Mongolia’s Deputy Minister of Justice and Home Affairs Munkh-Erdene Dembereltseren and the head of the Cabinet secretariat, Enkhbayar Battumur, who were also mentioned in the accusations, said on Nov. 17 that they will also resign.



The allegations say that Khurelsukh ensured the railway contract was awarded in 2019 to Bodi International LLC, one of the country’s biggest conglomerates, without a competitive tender and that he had received money in bribes from the company.