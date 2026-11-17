Chase, United restore services after technical outages

WASHINGTON

A person walks past an advertisment for Chase bank in Washington, DC on Nov. 16, 2026. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)

JPMorgan Chase and United Airlines said they had resolved separate technical problems on Nov. 16 after disruptions delayed banking transactions and flight departures across the United States.

Chase attributed its problem to a software bug in its internal systems and said there was no indication of a cyberattack. A spokesperson said transactions were processing normally again by the evening.

Customers of Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank had reported problems on outage-tracking website Downdetector. Complaints included difficulty accessing online accounts, viewing balances and transferring money through the Zelle payment service.

Chase said customers retained access to their accounts and funds, although some transactions took longer than usual. Delays at other banks could occur when transactions involved Chase, it said.

“This is not a systemic issue,” the bank said.

U.S. Bank said its systems were not directly affected, but customers sending or receiving Zelle payments involving another bank could experience delays. Zelle’s operator also said its network remained operational.

United, meanwhile, said it had fixed a technology problem affecting some departing flights. Flights already in the air and those operated through its United Express regional network were unaffected.

The airline said there was no indication of a cybersecurity issue. It did not disclose how many flights or passengers were affected.

The disruptions followed a separate communications failure on Nov. 13 that prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to halt departures nationwide for more than four hours.

The FAA said excessive data traffic had destabilized older equipment on its network. Investigators were examining work at remote communications and radar sites, including the installation of a new router. The agency said it had found no indication of a cyberattack.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy urged Congress to provide more funding to modernize air traffic control, saying the $12.5 billion already approved covered only part of the work.