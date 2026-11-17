Türkiye İş Bankası Museum marks 19th anniversary

ISTANBUL

The museum hosts free workshops for children and high school students. (AA Photo)

The Türkiye İş Bankası Museum, housed in the historic Yeni Cami building in Istanbul’s Eminönü district, is celebrating its 19th anniversary, having welcomed more than 3.5 million visitors since opening in 2007.

The museum has also hosted free workshops for children and high school students, attracting more than 160,000 participants to date.

Originally built as a post office in 1892, the historic building served as an İş Bankası branch from 1928 before being converted into a museum. It was renovated in 2024 to mark the bank’s centenary, with updated exhibition spaces, a redesigned Atatürk Hall and restored vaults.

Its permanent exhibition, titled “100 Years of İş,” curated by Associate Professor Y. Doğan Çetinkaya and designed by Pattu Architecture, traces the bank’s century-long history through documents, photographs, films and objects from its collection, while also shedding light on Türkiye’s economic development.

The ground floor focuses on the bank’s foundation, the Republic’s goal of economic independence, the expansion of its branch network across Anatolia and investments in industrial development. A section featuring photographs from the İzmir Economic Congress is also on display for the first time.

The upper floor explores the bank’s technological transformation, from typewriters to mobile banking, as well as its projects in education, environmental protection, sports, culture and the arts.

The museum’s vaults are hosting “My Snowman Friend, Come Again,” an exhibition organized in collaboration with the Istanbul Toy Museum.

The selection features items from a snowman collection assembled over the years by writer and collector Sunay Akın from collectors, antique dealers and second-hand booksellers in Türkiye and abroad. Toys, postage stamps, children’s books, lottery tickets and models are among the exhibits.

The exhibition will remain open until Feb. 28.

The Türkiye İş Bankası Museum is open daily except Mondays, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with free admission. In addition to children’s workshops, it also offers free “İş’te Ekonomi” and “Financial Literacy” workshops designed to teach high school students basic economics and budgeting skills.

Further information about workshops and guided tours is available on the İş Sanat website.