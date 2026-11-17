Ormanya offers a colorful autumn escape

KOCAELİ

Ormanya is an attractive destination for tour groups, nature photographers, hikers and cycling enthusiasts.

Ormanya Natural Life Park in the northwestern province of Kocaeli has become a colorful autumn destination, with golden, orange and brown foliage providing a scenic backdrop for wildlife and visitors seeking to enjoy nature.

Located in the Kartepe district, the park covers approximately 2 million square meters. As trees shed their leaves, walking paths and wooded areas have taken on the warm colors of autumn, creating picturesque views throughout the park.

Deer, roe deer, gazelles and fallow deer continue their daily routines in the park’s natural habitats, roaming among the trees, feeding and resting against the colorful forest backdrop.

Visitors enjoy walks through the wooded areas, observe animals and photograph the autumn scenery. Families with children can also see wildlife up close while exploring leaf-covered paths.

With its children’s animal farm, birdwatching areas, nature trails and wildlife habitats, Ormanya offers a range of outdoor activities throughout the year.

Ömer Bahadır Özyılmaz, head of the Tourism and Natural Living Areas Department at Kocaeli Municipality, told state-run Anadolu Agency that autumn brings a distinct atmosphere to the park.

He said Ormanya had become one of the most attractive destinations along the Black Sea-Marmara corridor for tour groups, nature photographers, hikers and cycling enthusiasts.

“Tour operators organizing trips here make a significant contribution to making Kocaeli tourism more dynamic. In autumn, visitors take photographs amid this visual spectacle,” Özyılmaz said.

He identified Ormanköy, the Forest Library, walking and cycling trails, and the camping area among the park’s most popular attractions.

Wildlife also undergoes seasonal changes as animals prepare for winter, he said. Squirrels store nuts, while deer experience physical changes as part of their preparations for the colder months. Trees shed their leaves and conserve energy in their roots ahead of spring.

Emphasizing that Ormanya is both a natural life park and a protected ecosystem, Özyılmaz said red deer bred in a controlled environment across a 500-decare wildlife area are released into their natural habitats in the Samanlı Mountains every autumn, in cooperation with the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks.

The animals are monitored using GPS collars and tracking chips. Özyılmaz also noted that a stork named Atlas, one of more than 70 animal species at the park and equipped with a tracking transmitter, sent a signal from Sudan last week.

He recommended that visitors explore the streams, lakes and wooded areas along the walking and cycling routes, in addition to Ormanköy and the Forest Library.

The camping area remains open throughout the year and accommodates approximately 16,000 overnight visitors annually, he added.