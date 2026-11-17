Johnny Depp scores first No 1 box office debut in eight years

LOS ANGELES

U.S. actor Johnny Depp poses on the red carpet for the world premiere of the film ‘Ebenezer’ in central London on Nov 9. (AFP Photo)

Johnny Depp has returned to the top of the box office with “Ebenezer,” his first studio film in eight years, marking a significant milestone in the actor’s career following years of controversy surrounding his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.



The Paramount Pictures release opened in first place with an estimated $19 million in ticket sales across 3,535 theaters in the United States and Canada, according to studio estimates on Nov. 15. The film also earned $23 million in 63 international markets, bringing its worldwide opening weekend total to $42 million.



Although the debut falls short of Depp’s previous box office successes, including the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films and the $62 million opening of “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” in 2018, it represents a solid start for a production reportedly costing $38 million.



Based on Charles Dickens-inspired material, “Ebenezer” is directed by Ti West, known for his horror franchise “X.” Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin and Daisy Ridley also star.



The film has received mixed reviews from critics, scoring 52 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, while audience response has been more positive. According to exit polls, 51 percent of moviegoers said Depp was their main reason for seeing the film.



Depp was asked to leave the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise in 2020 amid the fallout from his legal dispute with Heard. Three years ago, he also said he had “no further need for Hollywood.”



Whether “Ebenezer” signals a full comeback remains to be seen. Paul Dergarabedian, head of marketplace trends at Rentrak, said the actor’s personal life generally has little impact on box office performance, adding that the film’s long-term commercial performance would be key.



Meanwhile, “The Cat in the Hat” placed second with $11.4 million in its second weekend, followed by “Godzilla Minus Zero” with $8.3 million. “Ramayana: Rise of a Legend” ranked fourth with $5.5 million, while the Elizabeth Holmes documentary “You Can See Everything” rounded out the top five with nearly $5.5 million, taking its domestic total to $89 million.



Overall, North American theaters generated approximately $86 million in ticket sales over the weekend, down from the previous week. Box office business is expected to improve next weekend with the release of “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.”