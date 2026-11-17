French, Turkish performing arts professionals to meet in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

The program will bring together representatives of around 15 leading French theater and dance institutions.

The first French-Turkish Performing Arts Professionals Meetings will take place in Istanbul on Nov. 21-25, bringing together theater and dance institutions from the two countries to strengthen cultural cooperation and develop long-term partnerships.

Organized by the French Institute (Institut Français), the event coincides with the 30th edition of the Istanbul Theater Festival, organized by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV), and the 10th anniversary of the Atta Festival.

The program will bring together representatives of around 15 leading French theater and dance institutions, offering them an opportunity to explore Türkiye’s performing arts scene.

Participants will attend events at the Istanbul Theater Festival and Atta Festival, as well as programs hosted by DasDas, Arter and Istanbul Bilgi University.

Roundtable discussions, project presentations and networking sessions will also be held to explore opportunities for co-productions, touring performances and the development of new projects.

The French delegation will include representatives of major institutions such as the Odéon-Théâtre de l’Europe, Théâtre Nanterre-Amandiers, Théâtre des Quartiers d’Ivry, Le Centquatre, Festival Avignon Off, Théâtre de la Bastille and ONDA, the National Office for the Dissemination of the Arts.

The delegation will also include organizations working in children’s and youth theater, dance, accessibility and performance arts. Gino Coomans, representing Belgium’s Bronks Festival, will join the meetings as a guest.

Turkish participants will include the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality City Theaters, İKSV Istanbul Theater Festival, Atta Festival, Arter, DasDas, Moda Sahnesi, Semaver Kumpanya, Kumbaracı50, Tatlı Ekşi Yapım, CAS, Studio Oyuncuları, Galataperform, Bergama Theater Festival and İzmir City Theaters.

Teams from Bakırköy Municipality City Theaters and the Balat Monologues Museum, as well as dramaturges and academics, will also take part.

The international dimension of the initiative will be reinforced by the Teatroskop network, launched by France’s Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs and the Institut Français to promote performing arts cooperation in Southeastern Europe, together with ONDA.

Following earlier French-Turkish professional meetings organized by Institut Français Türkiye in the fields of visual arts and photography, the initiative aims to expand co-production opportunities and the international circulation of performing arts between the two countries.