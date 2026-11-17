Close and Scott receive honorary Oscars

LOS ANGELES

Glenn Close accepts her Honorary Academy Award on stage. (AFP Photo)

Actor Glenn Close, director Ridley Scott and veteran animator Floyd Norman received honorary Oscars at the 17th Governors Awards, held in Los Angeles on Nov. 15.



Close, 79, was recognized for a career spanning more than five decades, during which she earned eight Academy Award nominations without winning a competitive Oscar. The honorary award finally gave the acclaimed actor the opportunity to take home an Oscar statuette.



Her nominations include performances in “The World According to Garp,” “The Big Chill,” “Fatal Attraction,” “Dangerous Liaisons,” “Albert Nobbs,” “The Wife” and “Hillbilly Elegy.” Her eight nominations tie her with actor Peter O’Toole for the most Oscar nominations without a competitive win. Close has also won three Emmy Awards, three Tony Awards and three Golden Globes.



Scott, 88, was honored for his contribution to cinema over a career spanning nearly six decades. The filmmaker, known for directing classics including “Alien,” “Blade Runner” and “Gladiator,” has received four Oscar nominations but has never won a competitive Academy Award. He was unable to attend the ceremony following a minor medical procedure and accepted his award through a prerecorded video message.



Norman, 91, was recognized for his groundbreaking career in animation. He joined Walt Disney Animation Studios in 1956, becoming the studio’s first Black animator. His credits include “Sleeping Beauty,” “The Jungle Book,” “Robin Hood,” “Mulan,” “Toy Story 2” and “Monsters, Inc.”



Meanwhile, producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler received the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award, which recognizes creative producers whose work consistently demonstrates high-quality film production. The duo, who founded independent production company Killer Films in 1995, became the first female producing team and the first independent producers to receive the honor.



Their credits include “Boys Don’t Cry,” “Far from Heaven,” “Carol,” “May December” and “Past Lives,” which earned them an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture in 2024.



The Governors Awards, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, recognize lifetime achievement and outstanding contributions to the film industry.