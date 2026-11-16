UN chief urges ‘action’ to rein in ‘merciless’ autonomous weapons

GENEVA

Delegates attend the United Nations (U.N.) Review Conference of the High Contracting Parties to the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons (CCW), where discussions focus on Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems (LAWS), often referred to as “killer robots,” in Geneva on November 16, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The United Nations chief called on countries on Nov. 16 to act to impose binding rules on the use of lethal autonomous weapons systems, often dubbed “killer robots,” on the battlefield.

“I call on you to move towards negotiating a legally binding instrument to regulate autonomous weapon systems, including clear prohibitions and restrictions,” Antonio Guterres said in a video message to a conference in Geneva on the issue, urging countries “to seize this moment. Take action to prevent the use and spread of these merciless weapons.”

Guterres was addressing the U.N.’s Review Conference of the Convention on Conventional Weapons (CCW), which brings together 128 countries to decide whether to open negotiations on legally binding rules.

Warfare is undergoing a radical transformation as armies seek to capitalize on the boom in artificial intelligence to boost their fighting abilities by identifying and striking targets more quickly and more accurately.

But a chorus of voices, from campaigners to Guterres and Pope Leo XIV, have warned against the dangers of handing the power of life and death to fully autonomous machines.

“The need to regulate autonomous weapons has taken on new urgency” with developments in artificial intelligence, said Laurent Gisel, head of the Weapons and Conduct of Hostilities Unit at the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

But while many states are in favour of tighter rules, as with other advanced military capabilities such as nuclear weapons, countries that have acquired the technology are reluctant to have their hands tied.

At the U.N. General Assembly last month, 163 states adopted a resolution calling for negotiations on rules governing autonomous weapons.

Five countries voted against, the United States, Russia, Belarus, Israel and North Korea, which last week boasted of a new AI-enabled torpedo system.