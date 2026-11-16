More than 21,000 ships pass through Istanbul Strait in January-September

ISTANBUL

A total of 27,211 ships passed through the Istanbul Strait in the first nine months of 2026, according to data from the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry.

Of the ships using the strait between January and September, 17,106 received pilotage services. General cargo vessels accounted for the largest share, with 9,603 passages, followed by 4,814 bulk carriers and 3,021 container ships.

The strait was also used by 4,490 tankers of unspecified type, 1,337 chemical tankers and 633 liquefied petroleum gas tankers during the period. A total of 462 passenger ships, 336 livestock carriers, 164 Ro-Ro vessels, 84 vehicle carriers and 32 warships also made passage.

The combined volume of ships using the strait reached around 432.9 million gross tons in the nine-month period. May recorded the highest monthly volume at 58.5 million gross tons, while September posted the lowest at 37.9 million gross tons.

The number of monthly passages peaked at 3,492 in May and fell to 2,224 in September. An average of around 100 ships passed through the Istanbul Strait each day.

Ship traffic declined from the same period of 2025, when 29,710 vessels carrying approximately 461.1 million gross tons used the strait. In January-September 2024, 31,161 ships passed through the waterway, compared with 29,092 in the corresponding period of 2023.