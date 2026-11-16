Widow of Haiti’s assassinated president vies for top job

PORT-AU-PRINCE

A person is seen with wheelbarrow as a Salvadoran army vehicle patrols outside Sylvio Cator Stadium in an area previously controlled by gangs in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on November 13, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Haiti’s former first lady Martine Moise is running for president, the electoral commission’s website showed on Nov. 15, in the first polls in the crisis-stricken country in more than a decade.



Moise was wounded in a shooting that killed her husband, former president Jovenel Moise, in July 2021 by a band of mercenaries.



The assassinated president has not been replaced, with his death plunging an already lawless, gang-plagued Haiti deeper into turmoil.



The first round of presidential and legislative elections has been set for July 18, 2027.



The Provisional Electoral Council’s website showed Martine Moise as one of 33 candidates running for the top job after registration closed on Nov. 15.



Former President Michel Martelly, former interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph and ex-Foreign Minister Dominique Dupuy have also thrown their hats in the ring.



Martelly, who served as president of the Caribbean nation between 2011 and 2016, has been subject to international sanctions for allegedly backing gangs and trafficking drugs destined for the United States.



The electoral commission will now review applications before publishing a final list of candidates.



Moise has not commented publicly on her bid for the presidency, but wrote on X this month: “Haiti will rise again on its own two feet because politics needs to be done differently.”