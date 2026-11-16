Ukraine hits Crimea bridge in 1,300-drone barrage

MOSCOW

A view taken on October 14, 2022 shows the Kerch Bridge that links Crimea to Russia, near Kerch, which was hit by a blast on October 8, 2022. (AFP File Photo)

Ukraine fired hundreds of drones at Russia overnight on Nov. 16, aiming towards Moscow and hitting a symbolic bridge that links the annexed Crimean Peninsula to Russia.



The strike on the bridge appeared to inflict only minor damage, though drew an angry response from Russian-installed officials.



Ukraine launched 1,336 drones in the barrage, Moscow’s Defense Ministry said in a statement, the second-highest daily figure so far this year, according to an AFP tally of official Russian statements.



“The enemy has hit the Crimea bridge,” Crimean’s Russian-installed governor Sergey Aksyonov wrote on Telegram. “As a result, traffic will be restricted, likely until the afternoon.”



He did not say whether anyone was killed or wounded in the strike. Social media channels close to the Russian army indicated no serious damage had been sustained in the attack.



The bridge has been a key target for Ukraine since Russia launched its offensive in February 2022.



It has been struck several times, including an October 2022 blast in which an explosive-packed truck was detonated on the bridge, causing months of disruption.



Around 600 of the drones were intercepted on approach to the Russian capital, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.



“Most were destroyed by the air defense system on distant approaches,” he said, adding that 191 drones were “neutralized on their approach to Moscow.”



The interceptions came hours after Ukrainian forces struck a major Russian petrochemical plant, an oil refinery and a military production site.



Kiev says its retaliatory strikes are justified retribution for Moscow’s own missile and drone barrages of its cities and energy grid, attacks that have killed hundreds of civilians and regularly knock out power and heating for millions.



Diplomatic efforts on ending the almost five-year war have so far gone nowhere.



After a fresh round of talks in Abu Dhabi last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated his hardline territorial demands and said any deployment of foreign troops would be seen in Moscow as a “continuation of war.”



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the United States had proposed Kiev ceding some territory in exchange for being given NATO membership.



Moscow has repeatedly said it will not accept Ukraine being admitted to the U.S.-led alliance.



Meanwhile, Zelensky said restrictions on Ukraine’s Starshield satellite communications system are hindering its ability to intercept Russian drones.



Ukraine’s interceptor drones continue to lose contact with their operators when flying faster than 161 kph (100 mph) along the front line and over Russian-occupied territory, leaving them unable to catch Russian Shahed drones, Zelensky said.



“We are counting on these restrictions to be lifted,” he wrote on social media. “The protection of lives and Ukrainian energy infrastructure before winter depends on this.”