Estonia plans to close Russia crossings after sabotage attempt

TALLINN

Estonia plans to close its three road border crossings with Russia from Dec. 1 after a thwarted arson attack on drone manufacturer Threod Systems that authorities blamed on Russian military intelligence.

The Foreign Ministry announced the plan on Nov. 15. The closures would affect crossings at Narva, Koidula and Luhamaa, with the government still to determine whether they would be temporary or indefinite.

Eight people, all residents of Latvia, were detained after the attempted attack early on Nov. 14 in Viimsi, north of Tallinn.

Estonia’s Internal Security Service, known as KAPO, said the attackers intended to cause an explosion and set the building on fire.

It assessed that Russia’s GRU military intelligence service had ordered the operation.

The company’s security team helped stop the attack. No one was injured, and production and deliveries were unaffected, the government said.

Threod Systems manufactures reconnaissance and attack drones.

“Russia’s aim is to make us afraid, make us hesitate and weaken our support for Ukraine,” Prime Minister Kristen Michal said.

He said closing the crossings would reduce security risks and make clear that attacks on Estonia’s defense industry were unacceptable.

Estonia would strengthen cooperation with businesses and allies while maintaining its support for Ukraine, he added.

Interior Minister Igor Taro said the government would consider the closure proposal in the coming days.

He warned Estonian residents and truck drivers in Russia that returning home could become more difficult once the crossings shut.

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said the restrictions would also help prevent sanctions evasion.

He had informed his Finnish, Latvian and Lithuanian counterparts and planned to discuss tougher sanctions and visa policies with EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Nov. 16.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS that Moscow would check the reports.

If confirmed, she said, the closure would be another example of “aggressive and unbridled Russophobia.”

The incident follows an August arson attack on Milrem Robotics in Tallinn that Estonian authorities also attributed to Russian intelligence services.

The Kremlin denied involvement in that case.

Michal said defense companies had received warnings and security recommendations before and after the Milrem attack, and that Threod Systems had followed the advice.