Türkiye’s paid employment rises 1.7 percent in September

ISTANBUL

The number of paid employees in Türkiye’s industry, construction, trade and services sectors increased by 1.7 percent year-on-year to 16.45 million in September 2026, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on Nov. 16.

Paid employment in industry declined by 1.2 percent year-on-year to 4.82 million, while employment in construction increased by 2 percent to 2.07 million. The trade and services sector recorded a 3 percent increase to 9.56 million.

Within industry, the number of paid employees in manufacturing fell by 1.3 percent year-on-year to 4.46 million.

Employment in trade rose by 2.3 percent to 3.58 million, while transportation and storage recorded a 6.1 percent increase to 1.41 million. The number of paid employees in accommodation and food service activities increased by 3.5 percent to 1.51 million.

By contrast, employment in information and communication declined by 2.1 percent year-on-year to 291,798.

On a monthly basis, the total number of paid employees increased by 0.2 percent in September. Employment declined by 0.2 percent in industry, while rising by 0.1 percent in construction and 0.4 percent in trade and services.