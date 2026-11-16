Türkiye’s paid employment rises 1.7 percent in September

Türkiye’s paid employment rises 1.7 percent in September

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s paid employment rises 1.7 percent in September

The number of paid employees in Türkiye’s industry, construction, trade and services sectors increased by 1.7 percent year-on-year to 16.45 million in September 2026, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on Nov. 16.

Paid employment in industry declined by 1.2 percent year-on-year to 4.82 million, while employment in construction increased by 2 percent to 2.07 million. The trade and services sector recorded a 3 percent increase to 9.56 million.

Within industry, the number of paid employees in manufacturing fell by 1.3 percent year-on-year to 4.46 million.

Employment in trade rose by 2.3 percent to 3.58 million, while transportation and storage recorded a 6.1 percent increase to 1.41 million. The number of paid employees in accommodation and food service activities increased by 3.5 percent to 1.51 million.

By contrast, employment in information and communication declined by 2.1 percent year-on-year to 291,798.

On a monthly basis, the total number of paid employees increased by 0.2 percent in September. Employment declined by 0.2 percent in industry, while rising by 0.1 percent in construction and 0.4 percent in trade and services.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 11 rescued as minibus plunges into sea

11 rescued as minibus plunges into sea
LATEST NEWS

  1. 11 rescued as minibus plunges into sea

    11 rescued as minibus plunges into sea

  2. Turkish crew rescued as cargo ship sinks in Black Sea

    Turkish crew rescued as cargo ship sinks in Black Sea

  3. Lebanon, US discuss post-UNIFIL arrangements after mission ends

    Lebanon, US discuss post-UNIFIL arrangements after mission ends

  4. Erdoğan says Türkiye entering new era on world stage

    Erdoğan says Türkiye entering new era on world stage

  5. Netanyahu faces backlash over alleged interference in Israel’s elections

    Netanyahu faces backlash over alleged interference in Israel’s elections
Recommended
Kurum calls for fair sharing of climate transition burden

Kurum calls for fair sharing of climate transition burden
Türkiye’s budget posts 481 billion Turkish Lira deficit in October

Türkiye’s budget posts 481 billion Turkish Lira deficit in October
EU hybrid car import curbs pose risk to Türkiye

EU hybrid car import curbs pose risk to Türkiye
Anthropics record IPO faces some big questions

Anthropic's record IPO faces some big questions
COP31 turns to ministers for deal on finance, energy

COP31 turns to ministers for deal on finance, energy
Carney says Canada could turn to Chinese automakers if Trump trade talks fail

Carney says Canada could turn to Chinese automakers if Trump trade talks fail
WORLD Lebanon, US discuss post-UNIFIL arrangements after mission ends

Lebanon, US discuss post-UNIFIL arrangements after mission ends

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz on Nov. 16 discussed arrangements for the period after the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) ends its mandate at the close of this year, along with regional developments.
ECONOMY Kurum calls for fair sharing of climate transition burden

Kurum calls for fair sharing of climate transition burden

COP31 President and Turkish Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum has called for a system that protects countries’ right to development, directs financing to where it is needed and distributes the burden of the climate transition fairly.
SPORTS Türkiye caps winless Nations League campaign

Türkiye caps winless Nations League campaign

Türkiye fell 2-1 to France on Nov. 15 night in its final UEFA Nations League group match, capping a dismal campaign in which the national team lost all of its matches in the competition.
﻿