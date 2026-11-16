Netanyahu faces backlash over alleged interference in Israel’s elections

Netanyahu faces backlash over alleged interference in Israel’s elections

TEL AVIV
Netanyahu faces backlash over alleged interference in Israel’s elections

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu address lawmakers at the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in Jerusalem, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. (AP Photo)

Israeli opposition leaders on Nov. 16 denounced an “attempted coup” following press reports that outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office tried to frame members of an Arab-Israeli party ahead of last month’s election.

“As more and more details come to light, it becomes clear: This wasn’t an attempt to disrupt the elections. It was an attempted coup,” wrote Yair Lapid on X, who headed the opposition in the previous legislature and co-chairs the Beyachad list.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported on Nov. 15 that on the eve of the Oct. 27 election, Netanyahu’s chief of staff Ido Norden had phoned in a complaint to the police about members of the Arab-Israeli Raam party.

Norden reportedly pointed the police to a purported intelligence source, a former employee of Netanyahu’s office, who provided information that led to the arrest of three Raam members.

The three men were later released when the police determined that the information was unfounded.

Netanyahu subsequently accused Arab parties of electoral fraud after they gained a record number of seats. His Likud party issued a statement denying the latest allegations.

Netanyahu’s party will challenge the outcome of the elections on Nov. 18. The appeal will argue that the predominantly Arab Joint List and Ra’am parties used digital tools to monitor voter turnout.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz also reported that David Zini, head of the Shin Bet domestic security service, sought to wiretap leaders of the other Arab slate, the Joint List, but the attorney general turned down his request due to lack of evidence.

Following the reports, Netanyahu’s main rival, former army chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot, wrote that the caretaker prime minister “cannot remain at the head of the government for a minute longer.”

Neither Netanyahu’s bloc nor Eisenkot’s opposition secured the 61 seats required to form a government following last month’s election.

The two Arab parties, the Joint List and Raam, have indicated support for Eisenkot.

Joint List leader Yousef Jabareen also denounced an “attempted coup by Netanyahu.”

“If the findings are confirmed, this is a criminal mechanism that operated from the heart of government to rig the election results. Everyone found responsible must be held accountable, including Netanyahu,” he wrote on X.

Raam’s number two, former police chief Yoav Segalovitz, called for an urgent investigation.

“Netanyahu cried out that his election was being stolen, while he himself tried to steal the country and is still trying to do so now,” he added.

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