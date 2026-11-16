Turkish parliament to debate new rules for foreign accommodation platforms

Turkish parliament to debate new rules for foreign accommodation platforms

ANKARA
Turkish parliament to debate new rules for foreign accommodation platforms

 

Turkish lawmakers began debating a bill on Nov. 16 that seeks to introduce new obligations for foreign-based digital accommodation platforms, including Booking.com and Airbnb.

The proposed legislation, approved by a parliamentary commission in early October, aims to regulate international booking platforms operating in Türkiye through licensing requirements, commission caps, local representation rules and financial penalties.

If approved by the General Assembly, the bill will be published in the Official Gazette and enter into force.

Booking.com stopped accepting domestic hotel reservations from users inside Türkiye following a 2017 court ruling in a case brought by the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB).

Bookings for Turkish properties made from abroad remain available.

Under the proposal, foreign accommodation platforms would have to obtain an operating license from the Culture and Tourism Ministry, paying a fee of 5 million Turkish Liras. (nearly $100,000).

The license would be valid for two years, with the fee subject to annual increases in line with the revaluation rate.

One of the bill’s key provisions would cap the total service fees foreign platforms can collect from accommodation providers for domestic bookings at 17 percent, excluding taxes.

Platforms would also be required to pay a tourism contribution to the Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA), equivalent to 0.075 per thousand of their digital services tax base.

Under the proposed rules, platforms would only be allowed to list hotels and other accommodation facilities holding a tourism certificate from the ministry, as well as residential properties with permits for tourism-related rentals.

The bill would also prohibit platforms from restricting hotels’ ability to offer different prices through their own websites or alternative sales channels, forcing them to join promotional campaigns or downgrading their search rankings without objective grounds.

Platforms violating the new requirements could face administrative fines of between 200,000 and 500,000 liras.

Authorities could also seek access bans against platforms operating without a license or continuing their activities after their licenses expire or are revoked.

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