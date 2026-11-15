New Party reelects Özel at inaugural convention

ANKARA

Party Chairman Özgür Özel attended the New Party’s first ordinary convention alongside his wife, Didem Özel, and his daughter, İpek Özel. (AA Photo)

Özgür Özel was unanimously reelected leader of the emerging main opposition New Party on Nov. 15, securing 1,154 votes cast by delegates at the party’s first ordinary convention in Ankara.

Addressing the two-day gathering, held under the slogan “Türkiye is Renewing,” Özel pledged to challenge the ruling government. “We have the courage to win the election,” he said.

Founded on July 24, the party emerged in the wake of a court ruling that restored Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu as the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), which was the main opposition at the time.

An “absolute nullity” ruling on May 21 regarding the party’s previous convention forced Özel out of the CHP leadership, after which ninety MPs followed suit.

In his address, Özel devoted much of his speech to criticizing the current CHP leadership and accusing the ruling establishment of using state power to interfere in political competition.

“They formed an absolute nullity-absolute sultan alliance,” he said.

“Just when we were talking about a change of government being as close as one election ballot, that was when everything happened.”

He also recalled the day his faction left the CHP headquarters, describing it as a turning point in Turkish politics.

“Let those who want to leave go, let those who run away run, let those who walk away walk. The cadres who believe in the people and us are enough for us,” he said.

“If we grow tired of walking and fighting when Uncle Mesut has given us the money for a pair of shoes and Uncle Veysel has set aside the proceeds from a day’s milk production from his animals for us, may our hearts dry up.”

Özel also accused the government of corruption, questioning its ability to deliver on promises of clean politics. He cited alleged irregularities involving several public institutions, municipalities and foundations.

On the government’s peace initiative, Özel said his party supported reconciliation but rejected what he described as the ruling party’s approach.

“We are seeking the sincere peace of the people, not the artificial peace of the [ruling] AKP,” he said.

The convention took place in a relatively subdued atmosphere compared with previous CHP gatherings, with Özel running unopposed for the leadership and delegates facing a block-list system for the party’s governing bodies.

Elections were also held on Nov. 15 for the Party Assembly and its High Disciplinary Board.

Among those attending was Dilek Kaya İmamoğlu, the wife of jailed Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, who is also the party’s presidential candidate. A video of İmamoğlu prepared using AI technology was also shown at the gathering.