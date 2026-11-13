More suspects detained over charges against MP Sarıgül

More suspects detained over charges against MP Sarıgül

ISTANBUL
More suspects detained over charges against MP Sarıgül

 

Prosecutors on Oct. 13 issued detention warrants for 17 more people as part of a money laundering investigation involving independent lawmaker Mustafa Sarıgül and his family, with 15 of them taken into custody.

Sarıgül earlier announced his resignation from the main opposition New Party on Oct. 30, as he faces allegations ranging from money laundering to sexual abuse.

Members of Sarıgül’s family are also facing allegations of membership in a criminal organization, money laundering and bribery.

Another development in the investigation concerned Ömer Sarıgül, one of Mustafa Sarıgül’s son.

Ömer Sarıgül is expected to give an additional statement at the Istanbul Courthouse in the coming days.

Emir Sarıgül, another member of the family who was arrested as part of the investigation, was released on Nov. 4 under judicial supervision, with house arrest imposed as a condition of his release.

After being sent to prison, Emir Sarıgül reportedly sought to benefit from the effective remorse provisions of Turkish law.

Prosecutors are examining allegations that substantial sums of money from unidentified sources were laundered through companies established both in Türkiye and abroad.

arrests,

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