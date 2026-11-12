Parliament speaker holds talks with MHP leader on anti-terror bid

ANKARA

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş (R) holds a meeting with MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli at the parliament in the capital Ankara on Nov. 12, 2026. (AA Photo)

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş met with Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli on Nov. 12 as part of his efforts to advance the government’s “terror-free Türkiye” initiative through the establishment of a parliamentary monitoring committee.

Continuing his consultations with political parties for a third consecutive day since launching the initiative on Nov. 10, Kurtulmuş visited Bahçeli at his office in parliament.

On the first days, the speaker visited opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and the New Path Party.

On Nov. 11, he held talks with the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) and the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

His consultations are expected to continue, with meetings with the New Party and the İYİ (Good) Party scheduled for next week.

The proposed legislative mechanism tasked with overseeing the disbandment of PKK has been named the “Monitoring Commission for Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration.”

Kurtulmuş’s consultations aim to secure cross-party support for setting up the committee within parliament. The body is expected to supervise the implementation of the government’s terror-free Türkiye initiative under a comprehensive framework law governing the various aspects of the process.

The commission will have three main responsibilities: Overseeing the implementation of the Law on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration, monitoring PKK’s disarmament and dissolution, and preparing additional legislation if deemed necessary.

Launched in late 2024, Türkiye’s terror-free initiative seeks to bring an end to decades of PKK terrorism through the group’s complete disarmament and dissolution. The conflict has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The initiative gained further momentum after parliament overwhelmingly approved a comprehensive framework law addressing the political and social dimensions of the process.