Turkish crime boss extradited from Greece

Turkish crime boss extradited from Greece

ANKARA
Turkish crime boss extradited from Greece

Crime boss Sercan Sayal is wanted on 116 seperate charges, including murder and robbery.

Turkish authorities have brought Sercan Sayal, a fugitive leader of a so-called “next-generation” organized crime group wanted internationally under an Interpol Red Notice, back to Türkiye from Greece.

Sayal was wanted on charges including murder, forming a criminal organization, aggravated robbery and armed robbery committed by multiple perpetrators. He 116 separate outstanding arrest records against him.

An investigation found that Sayal orchestrated 90 shootings, three assaults, one murder and 164 acts of intimidation in the western province of İzmir.

Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi announced the extradition in a social media post, saying: “The place you flee to may change, but the place where you face justice does not.”

He added that a total of 805 fugitives were brought back to Türkiye from 45 countries since the beginning of the year, including 189 leaders and members of criminal gangs.

Türkiye has stepped up its crackdown on so-called “next-generation gangs,” which have expanded their activities in recent years.

Unlike traditional organized crime groups, these networks frequently recruit minors and teenagers to carry out crimes ranging from extortion to murder, while using social media to publicize their activities, glorify criminal behavior and attract new recruits.

In a statement, the Interior Ministry said Türkiye would continue to restrict the movements of fugitives abroad and close off their escape routes, stressing that no criminal could evade justice by fleeing the country.

interpol red notice,

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