Türkiye denies plans to send troops to Somalia

Türkiye denies plans to send troops to Somalia

ANKARA
Türkiye denies plans to send troops to Somalia

MSB Spokesperson Rear Admiral Zeki Aktürk spoke at the weekly press briefing held on the TCG Savarona yacht on the occasion of the 88th anniversary of the death of Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey, regarding his spiritual legacy. (AA Photo)

Türkiye’s Defense Ministry on Nov. 12 denied reports that Ankara plans to deploy 15,000 troops to Somalia.

“Claims that Türkiye will send 15,000 troops to Somalia at the request of the Somali government do not reflect the truth,” ministry sources said in response to questions from journalists following a weekly press briefing.

The ministry said the Somali-Turkish Task Force and Air Component Command, currently stationed in the country, continue to contribute to Somalia’s counterterrorism capabilities through military assistance, training and advisory activities.

The reports emerged amid Türkiye’s continued military cooperation with Somalia, where Ankara has been supporting the development of the country’s security forces.

Türkiye has maintained a military presence in Somalia as part of efforts to train and strengthen the Somali armed forces, while also providing military and technical assistance.

The ministry did not provide further details on the reports or specify whether any changes to the existing military deployment were being considered.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, Qatar sign mutual defense pact

Türkiye, Qatar sign mutual defense pact
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, Qatar sign mutual defense pact

    Türkiye, Qatar sign mutual defense pact

  2. Turkish first lady launches Global Zero Waste Alliance at COP31

    Turkish first lady launches Global Zero Waste Alliance at COP31

  3. Fund repayments reach 161 billion liras

    Fund repayments reach 161 billion liras

  4. Erdoğan and Qatari emir meet to discuss defense, tech cooperation

    Erdoğan and Qatari emir meet to discuss defense, tech cooperation

  5. New Party to shape leadership at first convention

    New Party to shape leadership at first convention
Recommended
Türkiye, Qatar sign mutual defense pact

Türkiye, Qatar sign mutual defense pact
Turkish first lady launches Global Zero Waste Alliance at COP31

Turkish first lady launches Global Zero Waste Alliance at COP31
Erdoğan and Qatari emir meet to discuss defense, tech cooperation

Erdoğan and Qatari emir meet to discuss defense, tech cooperation
Türkiye aims to make Antalya global capital of climate action, says minister

Türkiye aims to make Antalya global capital of climate action, says minister
Türkiye condemns Israeli strike on Gaza hospital

Türkiye condemns Israeli strike on Gaza hospital
Turkish first lady urges everyday action to cut waste

Turkish first lady urges everyday action to cut waste
Erdoğan says economy must not come at environment’s expense

Erdoğan says economy must not come at environment’s expense
WORLD French vessel launches eastern Mediterranean surveys for cable project

French vessel launches eastern Mediterranean surveys for cable project

A French-flagged vessel has begun seabed surveys in the eastern Mediterranean for a planned electricity interconnector linking Greece and Greek Cyprus, following intensive diplomatic negotiations between Ankara and Paris.
ECONOMY Fund repayments reach 161 billion liras

Fund repayments reach 161 billion liras

Payments to investors in funds undergoing liquidation have reached about 161 billion Turkish Liras, the Communications Directorate said on Nov. 13.
SPORTS Türkiye’s loses again ahead of tough France test

Türkiye’s loses again ahead of tough France test

Türkiye will carry a five-match losing streak into its UEFA Nations League clash against France on Nov. 15, following a 2-1 defeat to Belgium that marked head coach Sergen Yalçın’s debut.
﻿