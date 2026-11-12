Türkiye denies plans to send troops to Somalia

ANKARA

MSB Spokesperson Rear Admiral Zeki Aktürk spoke at the weekly press briefing held on the TCG Savarona yacht on the occasion of the 88th anniversary of the death of Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey, regarding his spiritual legacy. (AA Photo)

Türkiye’s Defense Ministry on Nov. 12 denied reports that Ankara plans to deploy 15,000 troops to Somalia.

“Claims that Türkiye will send 15,000 troops to Somalia at the request of the Somali government do not reflect the truth,” ministry sources said in response to questions from journalists following a weekly press briefing.

The ministry said the Somali-Turkish Task Force and Air Component Command, currently stationed in the country, continue to contribute to Somalia’s counterterrorism capabilities through military assistance, training and advisory activities.

The reports emerged amid Türkiye’s continued military cooperation with Somalia, where Ankara has been supporting the development of the country’s security forces.

Türkiye has maintained a military presence in Somalia as part of efforts to train and strengthen the Somali armed forces, while also providing military and technical assistance.

The ministry did not provide further details on the reports or specify whether any changes to the existing military deployment were being considered.