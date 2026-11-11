Turkish, Qatari leaders set for Istanbul talks

ANKARA

Qatari Emir Al Thani attends the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in April.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is set to welcome Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Istanbul on Nov. 13, where the two leaders will co-chair the Türkiye-Qatar High Strategic Committee meeting, with a series of agreements and memoranda of understanding expected to be signed.

Qatar’s Ambassador to Ankara, Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hanzab, said the meeting will provide fresh momentum to bilateral cooperation, particularly in the fields of economy, defense industry, artificial intelligence and technology.

In remarks to Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency yesterday, Al Hanzab said ties between the two countries, rooted in longstanding bonds of brotherhood, had evolved through mutual trust and shared political commitment, extending well beyond conventional political coordination into a broad range of sectors, including trade, defense and technology.

Türkiye and Qatar established their strategic partnership in 2014, with the High Strategic Committee holding annual meetings since 2015. A total of 115 agreements have been signed over the course of 11 meetings.

Bilateral trade stood at $1.15 billion in 2025, while the two countries have set a target of increasing the figure to $5 billion. A trade and economic partnership agreement, which took effect on Aug. 1, 2025, is expected to contribute to achieving that goal.

Describing the upcoming gathering as a significant opportunity to deepen bilateral ties, Al Hanzab said it demonstrated both countries’ commitment to expanding their strategic partnership and opening new avenues for institutional, economic, defense and technological cooperation.

He added that the two sides sought to translate their shared positions into tangible initiatives and joint projects.

Against the backdrop of mounting uncertainty in the international arena, the ambassador also highlighted the importance of Turkish-Qatari coordination in easing tensions, promoting the peaceful settlement of disputes and supporting diplomatic initiatives aimed at safeguarding regional and international security and stability.