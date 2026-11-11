Libya backs maritime agreement with Türkiye

Libya backs maritime agreement with Türkiye

TRIPOLI
Libya backs maritime agreement with Türkiye

Libya’s acting Foreign Minister Taher al-Baour has said that his country’s maritime agreement with Türkiye is not directed against any other state, stressing that both countries have the sovereign right to conclude such deals.

Speaking in an interview with Al Jazeera television aired on Nov. 10, al-Baour said the agreement, signed in 2019 by Libya’s then-Government of National Accord, was recently ratified by the country’s House of Representatives.

“This agreement is certainly not directed against any country,” he said, adding that it is a maritime cooperation agreement between the two nations.

“Libya and Türkiye are sovereign states, and they have the right to enter into any agreements,” he said.

Al-Baour emphasized that Libya does not seek to create tensions in the region and recognizes the concerns of countries that have opposed the agreement.

“We respect the concerns of the countries that rejected this agreement, but the door is certainly open to dialogue and discussions with everyone to reach the best possible solution,” he said.
The minister said Libya wants the region to become a center of stability, growth and development rather than a source of tensions.

He reaffirmed Tripoli’s willingness to engage in dialogue and address questions raised by other countries regarding the agreement.

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