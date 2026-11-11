Zero waste takes center stage on 3rd day of COP31

ANTALYA

(AA Photo)

Single-use packaging and discarded consumer materials took center stage at the U.N.’s annual climate conference, as COP31’s third day focused on zero waste, circular economy practices and methane emissions.

With world leaders gathering in Antalya for the opening day of the Leaders’ Summit, discussions turned to the environmental impact of everyday consumption patterns and the need to transform how resources are produced, used and disposed of.

Under Türkiye’s COP31 presidency, a key objective is to halve the projected growth in global annual waste generation by 2035.

Rather than cutting existing waste volumes by 50 percent, the target seeks to limit the expected increase through waste prevention, greater reliance on reuse and recycling, and the integration of waste-related methane reduction measures into countries’ national climate commitments.

The growing waste burden also carries substantial economic and public health costs. UNEP put the global cost of waste management, including the indirect impacts of pollution, health problems and climate change, at $361 billion in 2020. That figure could rise to $640.3 billion annually by 2050 if current trends continue.

A transition to a circular economy, which prioritizes keeping products and materials in circulation rather than disposing of them, could help reverse this trajectory. According to UNEP estimates, adopting a comprehensive circular economy model could deliver net annual economic gains of $108.5 billion by 2050.

The third-day agenda focused on turning these objectives into concrete action, with discussions covering food waste, methane mitigation in urban areas and businesses, indicators for tracking progress toward circularity, and measures to recover surplus food and minimize losses throughout supply chains.

One of the sessions, organized by the U.N. Development Programme (UNDP), showcased experiences from Türkiye, China and Tunisia. Discussions will cover initiatives including the recovery of organic waste in the tourism and agricultural sectors, industrial collaboration and more integrated approaches to municipal waste management.

Introduced in 2017 under the auspices of first lady Emine Erdoğan, the initiative seeks to encourage sustainable consumption habits and promote the efficient use of resources. Its global profile grew in 2022, when the U.N. General Assembly adopted a resolution put forward by Türkiye and backed by 105 countries, proclaiming March 30 as the International Day of Zero Waste, which was first marked in 2023.