Özel calls Aliyev to mark Azerbaijan’s Victory Day

ANKARA

Türkiye’s opposition leader Özgür Özel congratulated Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev on the country’s Victory Day during a phone call on Nov. 9, marking the anniversary of Azerbaijan’s 2020 victory in its war with Armenia.

During the conversation, Özel paid tribute to those “who lost their lives for the liberation of Karabakh” and emphasized the importance of the “historic brotherhood and solidarity between Türkiye and Azerbaijan.”

“Azerbaijan’s sorrow is our sorrow, and its joy is our joy,” Özel said, according to a statement.

He also expressed his readiness to make any constructive contribution to strengthening relations between the two countries.

Aliyev, in turn, congratulated Özel on the establishment of the emerging main opposition New Party.

The phone call came as Azerbaijan marked the sixth anniversary of its victory in the 2020 war with Armenia.

The 44-day conflict began on Sept. 27, 2020, when Azerbaijani forces launched an offensive to retake territories held by Armenian forces. A ceasefire agreement signed on Nov. 10 ended the fighting, with Armenia agreeing to withdraw from the Aghdam, Lachin and Kalbajar districts.