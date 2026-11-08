Erdoğan tells Trump of peace efforts for Iran

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump on Nov. 7, emphasizing the need for diplomacy to ease tensions between Washington and Tehran and reaffirming Ankara’s support for peace efforts.

According to a readout from the Turkish presidency, Erdoğan also said Turkey would keep contributing to efforts to end the war in Ukraine, adding that contacts with both Kiev and Moscow should be intensified.

Erdoğan also thanked Trump for his support for the Organization of Turkic States summit, the statement read.

The Turkish president expressed confidence that cooperation between the two countries would continue to grow, adding that both sides would work to build further momentum in bilateral relations in the coming period.

Erdoğan and Trump held their second phone conversation in under 24 hours on Oct. 29, according to Türkiye’s Communication Directorate.

The U.S. president called Erdoğan in regard to the OTS summit during a dinner attended by leaders on the occasion of Türkiye’s Republic Day.

Erdoğan conveyed the greetings of the leaders attending the summit dinner to Trump and briefed him on the summit’s key agenda items.

During their first conversation, Erdoğan and Trump addressed developments in the Strait of Hormuz, alongside efforts to end the war in Ukraine. Erdoğan had said a trilateral alliance between Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia was closely monitoring developments in Hormuz and Yemen and seeking diplomatic solutions.