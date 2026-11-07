Türkiye objects to East Med cable surveys

ISTANBUL

Türkiye objected on Nov. 6 to planned cable surveys in the eastern Mediterranean, saying a French-flagged vessel had yet to obtain its authorization for work in an area Ankara claims as part of its continental shelf.

The Foreign Ministry described the planned marine research as “unlawful,” citing the continental shelf boundaries Türkiye submitted to the United Nations on March 18, 2020.

It said the authorization process required under international maritime law had not been completed for the portion of the proposed work falling within those boundaries.

The ministry also said Türkiye had canceled navigational warnings issued by Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration.

Ankara issued counter-notices demanding that research in the areas it claims be coordinated with Turkish authorities.

“Türkiye remains fully committed to safeguarding its sovereign rights deriving from international law,” the ministry said, adding that it would continue to pursue cooperation, dialogue and coordination in the region.

Greece’s Hydrographic Service issued a maritime warning on Nov. 6 covering underwater cable surveys by the Abeille Marengo between that date and March 6, 2027.

The work concerns the Great Sea Interconnector, a planned electricity link between Crete and Cyprus, with an extension to Israel envisaged at a later stage.

Greek media reported that the French-flagged vessel, which had been waiting at Heraklion on Crete, was expected to begin work in Greek territorial waters.

A separate notice issued by the Greek Cypriot administration covers geophysical surveys by the Kobi Ruegg from Nov. 2 to 15 for the East to Med Corridor.

That project involves a fiber-optic telecommunications link connecting Saudi Arabia and Greece.

The notice describes the survey area as lying within Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone.

Türkiye challenged it in a counter-notice, saying the area overlapped its continental shelf and fell within its maritime warning service area.