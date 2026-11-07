Türkiye objects to East Med cable surveys

Türkiye objects to East Med cable surveys

ISTANBUL
Türkiye objects to East Med cable surveys

Türkiye objected on Nov. 6 to planned cable surveys in the eastern Mediterranean, saying a French-flagged vessel had yet to obtain its authorization for work in an area Ankara claims as part of its continental shelf.

The Foreign Ministry described the planned marine research as “unlawful,” citing the continental shelf boundaries Türkiye submitted to the United Nations on March 18, 2020.

It said the authorization process required under international maritime law had not been completed for the portion of the proposed work falling within those boundaries.

The ministry also said Türkiye had canceled navigational warnings issued by Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration.

Ankara issued counter-notices demanding that research in the areas it claims be coordinated with Turkish authorities.

“Türkiye remains fully committed to safeguarding its sovereign rights deriving from international law,” the ministry said, adding that it would continue to pursue cooperation, dialogue and coordination in the region.

Greece’s Hydrographic Service issued a maritime warning on Nov. 6 covering underwater cable surveys by the Abeille Marengo between that date and March 6, 2027.

The work concerns the Great Sea Interconnector, a planned electricity link between Crete and Cyprus, with an extension to Israel envisaged at a later stage.

Greek media reported that the French-flagged vessel, which had been waiting at Heraklion on Crete, was expected to begin work in Greek territorial waters.

A separate notice issued by the Greek Cypriot administration covers geophysical surveys by the Kobi Ruegg from Nov. 2 to 15 for the East to Med Corridor.

That project involves a fiber-optic telecommunications link connecting Saudi Arabia and Greece.

The notice describes the survey area as lying within Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone.

Türkiye challenged it in a counter-notice, saying the area overlapped its continental shelf and fell within its maritime warning service area.

East Mediterranean,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, Greece at odds over maritime notices

Türkiye, Greece at odds over maritime notices
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, Greece at odds over maritime notices

    Türkiye, Greece at odds over maritime notices

  2. More suspects detained in fund investigation

    More suspects detained in fund investigation

  3. Antalya to showcase nomadic Yörük culture at COP31

    Antalya to showcase nomadic Yörük culture at COP31

  4. Erdoğan tells Trump of peace efforts for Iran

    Erdoğan tells Trump of peace efforts for Iran

  5. Erdoğan, Aliyev reaffirm ‘unshakable’ ties in Karabakh visit

    Erdoğan, Aliyev reaffirm ‘unshakable’ ties in Karabakh visit
Recommended
Türkiye, Greece at odds over maritime notices

Türkiye, Greece at odds over maritime notices
Erdoğan tells Trump of peace efforts for Iran

Erdoğan tells Trump of peace efforts for Iran
Erdoğan, Aliyev reaffirm ‘unshakable’ ties in Karabakh visit

Erdoğan, Aliyev reaffirm ‘unshakable’ ties in Karabakh visit
Türkiye’s UN chief nominee vows ‘a more prosperous world’

Türkiye’s UN chief nominee vows ‘a more prosperous world’
Türkiye eyes action-oriented COP31 with electrification at its core

Türkiye eyes action-oriented COP31 with electrification at its core
Türkiye to host global climate talks as COP31 opens

Türkiye to host global climate talks as COP31 opens
WORLD Russian strikes cut power to hundreds of thousands

Russian strikes cut power to hundreds of thousands

Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure cut power to hundreds of thousands of homes in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions, authorities and an energy provider said on Nov. 8.
ECONOMY Türkiye targets $10 bln in AI infrastructure investment

Türkiye targets $10 bln in AI infrastructure investment

Türkiye aims to attract at least $10 billion in investment led by the private sector into data centers, cloud computing and artificial intelligence infrastructure by 2030, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said on Nov. 7.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe stuns Liverpool in Champions League

Fenerbahçe stuns Liverpool in Champions League

Fenerbahçe overcame recent domestic struggles to defeat Liverpool 3-2 in a historic Champions League home win on Nov. 4.
﻿