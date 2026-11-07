Spears’ pivotal album returns with unreleased songs

Spears’ pivotal album returns with unreleased songs

NEW YORK
Spears’ pivotal album returns with unreleased songs

This album cover shows the 25th Anniversary Edition of ‘Britney.’

Britney Spears’ landmark 2001 album “Britney” is being reissued for its 25th anniversary with five previously unreleased songs and two remixes, offering a fresh look at a transformative period in the pop star’s career.


Released by Legacy Recordings on Friday, “Britney (25th Anniversary Edition)” revisits the album that marked Spears’ transition from teen pop sensation to a more mature artist. The original record reached quadruple-platinum status in less than two months.


The album featured hits including “I’m a Slave 4 U,” “Overprotected” and “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman,” reflecting Spears’ growing interest in artistic and personal independence. She also co-wrote five tracks on the original release.


Among the newly released archival recordings is “She’ll Never Be Me,” co-written with her then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, who also provides backing vocals. Other tracks include “Am I a Sinner,” “Right Now (Taste the Victory),” “When I Say So” and “My Big Secret.”


The songs offer further insight into Spears’ artistic development at a time when her private life and sexuality were heavily scrutinized by the media.


The reissue comes after a turbulent period for the singer. She detailed her experiences in her bestselling 2023 memoir “The Woman in Me.” In February, it was announced that Spears had sold the rights to her music catalog to Primary Wave for an undisclosed sum.


The anniversary release revisits an album recorded between adolescence and adulthood, reflecting a defining moment for Spears and a generation of fans.

 

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