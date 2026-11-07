Adana to host Türkiye Culture Route Festival’s final stop

ADANA

The festival will be organized between Nov 7 and 15, featuring 252 events.

The southern province of Adana will host 252 events at 23 venues as the final stop of this year’s Türkiye Culture Route Festival, organized by the Culture and Tourism Ministry.



The festival, which will begin on Nov. 7 and run through Nov. 15, will bring concerts, exhibitions, talks, a photo marathon, workshops and gastronomy events to the southern city, which will host the festival for the third time.



Singers Ahmet Şafak, Sefo, Serkan Kaya, Simge, Ebru Yaşar, Demet Akalın and Murat Boz will perform at Merkez Park as part of the festival.



The Çukurova State Symphony Orchestra will also present a concert titled “Songs and Arias Loved by Atatürk” at Merkez Park on Nov. 10, marking the anniversary of the death of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.



The Adana Museum Complex will host several exhibitions, including “Hane,” featuring calligraphy, illumination, ceramic calligraphy and digital artworks, as well as “The Sacred Relics of the Ottoman Empire,” which will bring together selected works from the collections of the Istanbul Museum of Tombs, the Museum of Turkish and Islamic Arts and the Istanbul Archaeological Museums.



Another exhibition, titled “Sunar Postcard Collection: Traces of Adana’s Industry Emerging from the Attic,” will be held in the foyer of the Agriculture Museum at the complex.



The festival will also promote Adana’s local cuisine, including its registered specialties.



Adana Governor Mustafa Yavuz told state-run Anadolu Agency that preparations for the festival had been completed.



Describing Adana as a city accustomed to hosting major cultural events, Yavuz said the city had already held numerous festivals since March, including the Theater Festival, the Orange Blossom Carnival, the Film Festival and the Taste Festival.



“We have now reached the final event of the year with the Culture Route Festival. We have completed all preparations to ensure it will be a successful festival held in a peaceful atmosphere,” he said.



He noted that the Adana Museum Complex was the largest in Türkiye and ranked fifth in the world. Merkez Park, which previously hosted the city’s Taste Festival, would also serve as a major venue, alongside theaters and the city’s historic library.